WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is facing arson charges after he allegedly intentionally set fire to his Windsor hotel room.

Police responded to a report of a fire Monday at 2 a.m. at a hotel in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road.

The fire had already been extinguished when officers arrived and there were no injuries reported as a result.

Police say it was determined through investigation the fire had been intentionally set, launching an arson investigation.

The fire was contained to a single room, but there had also been “extensive” water damage throughout the hotel, police say.

Officers identified a male suspect and found he started a fire in the room he was staying in. He was arrested on scene without incident.

A 43-year-old male from Windsor, is facing a charge of arson - disregard for human life. He was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.

