Advertisement
Windsor police arrest man after hotel fire on Huron Church Road
Windsor Police charge man for stealing a vehicle
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is facing arson charges after he allegedly intentionally set fire to his Windsor hotel room.
Police responded to a report of a fire Monday at 2 a.m. at a hotel in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road.
The fire had already been extinguished when officers arrived and there were no injuries reported as a result.
Police say it was determined through investigation the fire had been intentionally set, launching an arson investigation.
The fire was contained to a single room, but there had also been “extensive” water damage throughout the hotel, police say.
Officers identified a male suspect and found he started a fire in the room he was staying in. He was arrested on scene without incident.
A 43-year-old male from Windsor, is facing a charge of arson - disregard for human life. He was released on an Undertaking with a future court date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com