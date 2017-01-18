

Windsor non-profit and charitable organizations will receive $155,900 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Organizations receiving support include:

-Bike Windsor Essex to create cycling education programs and services for people of all ages in marginalized neighbourhoods;

-The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Windsor Essex County to deliver a year-long series of informal art therapy workshops;

-Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) to host a conference that implements inclusive education strategies for teachers and LGBTQ youth.

"We are fortunate to live in a province of inclusion, innovation and opportunity,” said Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

“Today's announcement will strengthen the social and cultural nature of our diverse communities."

Ontario is supporting 93 non-profit initiatives across the province that are expected to make a difference in people's lives, strengthen communities and support our environment.