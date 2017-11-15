

There’s a new business in Ford City and it’s thanks in part to a new grant.

The United Way of Windsor and Essex County and the WindsorEssex Small Business Centre announced a $5,000 grant for Ford City Financial.

Owner Jose Gonzalez is the first recipient of the Neighbourhood Small Business Grant Program.

“I am really excited”, says Gonzalez. “My family and I have put down roots in Ford City and are involved in the neighbourhood. Now I can run my business from here as well. I’ll be putting the grant towards some renovations on the storefront, and to do some marketing in the community. I think my business can be another Ford City success story.”

“We are proud of this collaborative initiative,” says Sabrina DeMarco, the Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Small Business Centre. “It encourages the growth of small business in priority neighborhoods and provides us more opportunities to deliver entrepreneurship programs and services at the community level.”

“By supporting neighbourhood residents’ and opening and sustaining a small business, both the neighbourhood and the residents benefit,” says Lorraine Goddard, CEO United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. “It is through innovative partnerships like this grant and the community benefits that are generated, that neighbourhoods are revitalized, impact is created, communities are strengthened and prosperity for our region is realized.”

Ford City Financial provides tax services, bookkeeping and other financial supports to clients in Windsor and Essex County. Originally run from a home office, Gonzalez recently purchased a home and storefront on Drouillard Rd to launch his storefront.

Officials with the United Way and the Small Business Centre say they are planning to revisit the program to improve uptake and participation and another grant opportunity will launch in 2018.