

Rich Garton, CTV Windsor





There’s been a leadership shuffle at the top of the authority charged with building the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

André Juneau has taken over as the new chief operating officer of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. Juneau is taking over day-to-day operations of the authority from CEO Michael Cautillo.

Reports surfaced that Cautillo was terminated as the CEO, but officials with the authority confirm he is still employed by the WDBA and is on paid leave.

Juneau will now be the guiding executive, supporting the senior leadership team.

Juneau has been working at the Bridge Authority for two weeks, getting more acquainted with the project. He was recruited into the role by the government, which he says is partly why he has no doubt in their resolve to complete the bridge.

"There should be no doubt about the government's commitment in this project," said Juneau in an exclusive interview with CTV News. "The government's commitment is iron clad."

Juneau has significant experience in intergovernmental relations, infrastructure policy, government decision making and public sector boards.

In fact, Juneau was brought onto the WDBA board of directors on Feb. 13, 2017. He has now resigned from his post on the board to assume the COO role.

Juneau has worked in the public service for 35 years, including a stint as the first deputy minister of the federal department of infrastructure.

In 2012, Juneau received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for services to Canadian municipalities.