WINDSOR, ONT. -- Devonshire Mall is reopening its doors for a limited number of stores deemed essential.

Effective Friday, access the mall will be available to certain essential services only. Access will be Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At this time, all formal or informal mall walking programs have been suspended.

Mall officials are reminding everyone to practice physical distancing and reduce exposure to other people.

“Devonshire Mall will diligently enforce these new measures by restricting mall access to essential services only,” said a mall news release.

“We will continue to take our direction in terms of operating and safety protocols from the Province of Ontario and City of Windsor and will communicate any further announcements as they become known to us.”

Windsor malls were ordered closed on March 20 until April 30 for the State of Emergency issued by the City of Windsor. Metro and Shoppers Drug Mart and Buffalo Wild Wings remained open.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said he would not extend the order to keep the malls closed since many stores fall under provincial orders.

Residents are encouraged to call the store or service to verify whether they are open or closed before visiting.

Devonshire Mall essential services include:

Buffalo Wild Wings: 519.966.4646 (Exterior Access - Take Out Only)

Experimax: 519.966.5588 (Entrance #2, Curb Side Pick-up Only – No store access)

GNC: 519.250.6700 (Entrance #5 - Near Moxies)

Hurry Curry: 519.966.8818 (Entrance #4, Food Court – Take Out Only)

Mandarin: 519-967-1800 (Exterior Access Only - Take Out Only)

Metro: 519.972.7806 (Exterior Access Only)

Mucho Burrito: 519.969.6666 (Entrance #4, Food Court – Take Out Only)

Shoppers Drug Mart: 519.969.4523 (Exterior Access Only)

Showcase: 519.967.0455 (Entrance #5 - Near Moxies)