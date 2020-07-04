WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the 35, 20 cases are from the agri-farm sector, two are healthcare workers and 12 are community based. One case is still under investigation.

As of Saturday, there have been 1,656 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 994 people who have recovered.

There are now four workplaces in the agriculture sector that are currently in outbreak status, two in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

An outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for the virus “within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.”

There are two long term care or retirement homes in outbreak status, Devonshire Retirement Residence and Extendicare Tecumseh.

There have been 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.