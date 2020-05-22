WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local frontline healthcare professionals appreciate the outpouring of love and support from the community and are giving some back.

Nurses at the field hospital at the St. Clair College Sports Plex have stated their own “pay it forward” initiative. They are collecting funds and buying gift cards for those who are struggling financially.

The donations will be given to local charities that help those in need. Debra Charron, nurse and manager of the field hospital, said her team is enthusiastic about giving back.

"We've raised over two-thousand dollars right now to date - and we've only been running it probably a week right now,” she said. “And, people are donating what they can. Some of our team members have significant others who are out of work, and are struggling themselves personally and financially. And so, whatever amount they can contribute - they feel good about it."