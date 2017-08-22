

Windsor Regional Hospital officials have already enhanced security measures in the wake of a stabbing at the Ouellette campus.

CEO David Musyj says they had a very robust discussion during a meeting held Tuesday with staff from different departments, including the ER and mental health program as well as the security team.

Musyj tells CTV Windsor they are finalizing recommendations, but they are also going ahead with a plan to use hand held metal detectors in the mental health unit of the hospital.

Musyj admits the detectors could be used elsewhere, but not all residents are sold on the idea that it will help improve security.

“I think with a medal detector at the front doors they'd have to cover every door,” says Tammi Muszka. “But that's not going to save you from things in the hospital like needles.”

“I think they just better be more secure with people that have mental issues,” says Karin Collins.

Debbie Leonard doesn’t mind the idea of metal detectors.

“If you have to wait a little bit for piece of mind, I'd rather wait and know that I'll be safe,” says Leonard.

The security discussion follows Saturday's stabbing incident in the hallway near the hospital lobby. A 17-year-old male patient is charged with stabbing a 26-year-old female patient. Hospital officials confirm the male patient was returning from a day pass.

On Monday, Musyj cautioned against overreaction after the incident.

“To put in medal detectors at the door for all of our patients and visitors, that would be beyond unique for an Ontario or Canadian hospital,” said Musyj.

But Musyj informed staff in a letter Tuesday that they will begin “the use of hand held metal detectors on the unit and possibly elsewhere.”

Musyj adds they arecreating a broader team of Mental Health program staff, Security and emergency department team members that will form a working group to examine and finalize recommendations on two main issues:

1. Exact process patients should follow when returning from day passes;

2. Codify the process that is currently used to clear a patient for a day pass. A very solid process exists now we want to make sure it is clearly documented in a checklist format moving forward.

Musyj stresses it will take days, not weeks or months, to finalize the security enhancements.

