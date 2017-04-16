

CTV Windsor





People living in Leamington were unsettled by a gruesome scene this afternoon.

Provincial Police now say that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a violent incident that left a 42-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

OPP crime scene tape closed down two blocks of Plumbrook Drive Sunday where blood stains could be seen on the pavement.

The incident had a portion of Plumbrook closed for several hours. A resident told CTV News that a machete was involved, and that residents living near the crime scene were advised by police to stay in their homes.

At this point, OPP have not identified the type of weapon used in the attack to the media.

Police are not releasing names at this point and did not specify if the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or crimestoppers.