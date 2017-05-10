

CTV Windsor





Medical marijuana is now covered by LiUNA 625.

As of June 15, 3,600 members of LiUNA’s benefit plan will be able to apply for reimbursement of the purchase of any cannabis product prescribed by their doctor.

The Windsor Labourers Union is the first in North America to have its benefits cover medical marijuana.

Members still on the job are eligible for lower doses of cannabis, but retirees can be reimbursed for any cannabis product.

The union says the goal is to reduce opioid use, since officials believe cannabis oil is a healthier alternative.

LiUNA believes the move will save money, since some workers spend up to $60,000 a year on drugs.

A year’s worth of cannabis oil is only about $2,400.

LiUNA adds it will monitor the new plan, while also keeping tabs on drug and opioid use and costs.