Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in downtown Windsor.

Officers say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Maiden Lane and Ouellette Avenue. Police on scene said a man in his early 20's was sent to hospital in critical condition.

The Major Crimes Unit has been assigned to the case and the forensics team was on scene overnight.

Police say no one is in custody and the area will be blocked off for several hours.

This is the eight shooting in the City of Windsor this year, three of them fatal.

There have also been two police involved shootings that are still being investigated by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit.

There have also been nine murder investigations in the City of Windsor in 2018