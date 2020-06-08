WINDSOR, ONT. -- Organizers say after serious consideration they have decided to cancel the 26th Annual Children’s Fest.

The Rotary Club of Windsor and Bana made the announcement on Monday.

“We feel that it is in the best interests of the safety of all of the families and participants who have enjoyed this festival for the past 25 years to stay safe and well,” said a news release from the organizers.

The event was supposed to run Sept 19 and 20, 2020.

Plans are already in the works for next year. Children’s Fest 2021 will take place Sept. 18-19, 2021 at Central Park Athletics.