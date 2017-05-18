

Essex County OPP say an 18-year-old pedestrian has died after getting struck by a vehicle in Leamington.

Morgan Harder of Leamington, was struck by a grey Pontiac on the courtesy crosswalk at the Highbury Canco Corporation on Erie Street south, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 15.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say the investigation is continuing but no charges are anticipated at this time.