A Leamington man has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Wightman, 50, was charged after the OPP executed a search warrant at a Leamington home in May 2015 following a four-month investigation.

Police told the court they found 538 images of child pornography after seizing six computers and other items.

Wightman pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, and was given credit for six months in prison on Monday.

Wightman was previously convicted of sexual assault, and Assistant Crown Attorney George Spartinos tells CTV News that played a factor in his sentencing.

"We wanted to ensure that Mr. Wightman went to the penitentiary because the programming is better for sex offenders than it is in the reformatory and he needs as much counseling, and as much help and programming as he can get" says Spartinos.

Charges against another woman in the investigation were dropped.