

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police have charged a 20-year-old LaSalle man with several offences related to underage females.

Michael William Mackenzie Martin has been charged with 25 counts of fail to comply with recognizance, two counts of fail to comply with probation, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child and one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of luring a child.

Police believe Martin has been communicating with girls between the ages of 14 and 17 that he met through a social media application between December 2016 and April 2017.

Officers believe that he assumed a particular profile name and possibly other aliases.

Police say there have been a number of victims that have come forward from throughout Essex County and it is possible that there are additional people that he has had contact with.

If you know of anyone under the age of 18 that has had contact with this individual via social media, in person, or by other means, you are advised to contact police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Const. Nick Dupuis at 519-736-8559 ext. 229, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.