Lakeshore father sentenced after fatal van-train crash
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 3:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 6:54PM EDT
A Lakeshore father has been sentenced to six months in jail, two years probation and a five-year-driving ban after his van collided with a train in June 2012.
Andrew Williams, 32, was convicted on Jan. 27 of two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of causing bodily harm for his role in the crash.
Williams' minivan collided with a CP train on Strong Road, a level crossing without any lights or gates.
The accident claimed the life of Williams' daughters, 6-year-old Wynter and 3-year-old Brooklyn.
CTV’s Michelle Maluske has details from court:
