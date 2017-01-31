

CTV Windsor





An international student from Ghana, who attended the University of Windsor, is at risk of deportation.

Francis Yaw Tweneboah-Koduah was sentenced to 26 months in jail following a conviction of sexual assault.

The now 20-year-old appeared in Windsor superior court Tuesday where Justice John Paul Howard announced his verdict.

Court heard in September 2014, Tweneboah-Koduah attended a party at alumni residence during "Welcome Week" at the university.

The judge found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old, first-year student at that party.

Tweneboah-Koduah was 18 years old when the offence occurred. He is now going to York University in Toronto.

His lawyer Patricia Brown tells CTV news the decision will be appealed, and his client will seek help from an immigration lawyer.