Grand Bend by-law officer allegedly assaulted over $35 parking ticket
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 10:35AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:58AM EDT
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a by-law officer over a $35 parking ticket.
Lambton OPP were called to the Grand Bend By-law Office on Wednesday at 11:40 a.m. to investigate a disturbance.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a male had attended the by-law office to dispute a $35 parking ticket.
It is alleged that during this dispute the man became irate, threatened and assaulted the by- law officer.
As a result, the Bosanquet Township man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a peace officer and utter threats to cause bodily harm.
He is to appear at the Sarnia Court House on July 31, in order to answer to the allegations.
