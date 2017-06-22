

CTV Windsor





A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he assaulted a by-law officer over a $35 parking ticket.

Lambton OPP were called to the Grand Bend By-law Office on Wednesday at 11:40 a.m. to investigate a disturbance.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a male had attended the by-law office to dispute a $35 parking ticket.

It is alleged that during this dispute the man became irate, threatened and assaulted the by- law officer.

As a result, the Bosanquet Township man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a peace officer and utter threats to cause bodily harm.

He is to appear at the Sarnia Court House on July 31, in order to answer to the allegations.