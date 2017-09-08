

Sacha Long, CTV Windsor





Windsor West MP Brian Masse is voicing frustrations about the huge announcement this week regarding the Ambassador Bridge.

“There’s been a shocking lack of transparency surrounding this announcement,” says Masse.

The New Democrat MP is referring to the federal permit issued to the Detroit International Bridge Company. It is considered the final major hurdle in building a replacement for the 87-year-old Ambassador Bridge.

Masse tells CTV Windsor it is wrong for people outside of the Windsor area to be made aware of the federal government’s decision first.

“It’s not happening on my watch,” says Masse. “I cannot sit here as a member and allow this to happen.”

Masse has called a public meeting for next Wednesday night at the Fogular Furlan Club at 6 p.m.

He's invited key stakeholders, including the federal and provinical Minister of Transport.

Masse adds it will be an opportunity for the public to have questions answered.