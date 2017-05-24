Featured
Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre opens on LaSalle waterfront
Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre opens in LaSalle, Ont., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017
There is new infrastructure on the waterfront at the foot of Laurier Parkway in the Town of Lasalle.
A new building and dock is designed to help the environment just off shore.
“Today we take a major step forward in our quest to safeguard healthy Great Lakes as we officially open the Freshwater Restoration Ecology Centre,” says K.W. Michael Siu, VP of research at the University of Windsor.
The property was donated to the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research.
This idea started back in 2008, led by former mayor Gary Baxter and his council, which sought and received grants to make this centre a reality.
It is the only research facility of its kind in the Great Lakes basin to tackle everything from algae blooms to helping species at risk.
