A former Windsor Catholic elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to one count of a sex-related charge.

Christina Albini, 43, pleaded guilty to "with a part of your body, for a sexual purpose, touch the body of a person under 16 years of age."

On July 18, 2016, Windsor police child exploitation unit received information of a possible luring of a young person by an adult.

The investigation involved a former student at Christ the King Catholic Elementary School, say police.

At the time, Albini, from Windsor, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, invitation to sexual touching and child luring.

Police say after her arrest, during the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered in relation to additional Criminal Code offences.

On Sept. 1, 2016, Albini was arrested and charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Albini will be back in court June 28 for sentencing.