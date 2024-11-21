Sparky's Toy Drive on the hunt for a new home

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Sparky's Toy Drive is preparing for its final registration day this Saturday - offering assistance to families in need of toys for Christmas.

    The program, run by local firefighters, is also facing a new challenge: finding a new home.

    They’ve been based out of the basement of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare for many years, rent free - however, that partnership is coming to an end.

    Their current space measures 3,200 square feet, and organizers are hoping to find a location of similar size or larger.

    Josh Easby, Sparky's Co-Coordinator stated, "We are still chasing leads and actively working with boots on the ground to search for a new space. If anyone knows of available locations or can offer help, they can reach us via our website. We’d be happy to meet with them as well."

    You can register for the drive this Saturday at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.  

