Featured
Fire causes major damage to Kingsville residence
A Kingsville home on Heritage Drive sustained major damage following a fire on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo courtesy of John Hutton / AM800 News)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 5:38PM EST
A substantial fire at a home in Kingsville has caused between $100,000 and $150,000 in damage.
The 1500 block of Heritage Drive was closed Friday as crews battled flames at the front of the home.
The Kingsville Fire Department has pegged the cause of the fire as a clothes dryer.
