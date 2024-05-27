WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Days away from 45th Annual Art in the Park event at Willistead Park

    Tens of thousands of people filter through Willistead Park, home of Art in the Park on June 4, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Art in the Park is celebrating its 45th annual event next month.

    On June 1 and 2, 300 exhibitors will be on site at Willistead Park for what organizers are describing as the "biggest event ever."

    Hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor, the weekend will also feature 20 diverse food vendors, exclusive Rotary wine and beer while roaming the 15 acre park.

    Proceeds from the beer and wine sales will benefit Rotary's clean water initiatives across Canada.

    President Allan Kidd said the family-friendly event was designed with something for everyone.

    "We really took into consideration the feedback that we received last year and made some significant changes to areas like the Kidz Zone,” said Kidd.

    Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the gate.

     

