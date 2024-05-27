Days away from 45th Annual Art in the Park event at Willistead Park
Art in the Park is celebrating its 45th annual event next month.
On June 1 and 2, 300 exhibitors will be on site at Willistead Park for what organizers are describing as the "biggest event ever."
Hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor, the weekend will also feature 20 diverse food vendors, exclusive Rotary wine and beer while roaming the 15 acre park.
Proceeds from the beer and wine sales will benefit Rotary's clean water initiatives across Canada.
President Allan Kidd said the family-friendly event was designed with something for everyone.
"We really took into consideration the feedback that we received last year and made some significant changes to areas like the Kidz Zone,” said Kidd.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the gate.
Israeli attack on Rafah tent camp kills 45, prompts global outcry
An Israeli airstrike triggered a massive blaze killing 45 people in a tent camp in the Gaza city of Rafah, officials said on Monday, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court ruling to halt Israel's assault.
A cross-country look at beer and wine in convenience stores
By Labour Day weekend, Ontarians of legal drinking age could snag a six-pack at their local convenience store on the way to the cottage. But what are alcohol sales like across the country? Here's what we know.
Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles
Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC.
Kingston, Ont. tenants fed up with lack of action from landlord over broken floor tiles
Joel Felder and Misti Pitcher have been living in their apartment in Kingston, Ont. for over two years, but the past 12 months have been miserable.
Are you a loud snorer? You could have sleep apnea
You'll have a lot more energy throughout the day if you get a good night's sleep, but not everyone does due to a medical condition.
U of T protesters don't plan to pack up, will hold rally at eviction deadline
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks say they have no plans to honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school and clear the demonstration site by 8 a.m. today.
She developed a passion for genealogy while finding her roots. Now she helps others find their own
Lauren Robilliard always knew she was adopted. As the B.C. native grew older, she developed a passion for genealogy, tracing her roots and paving the way for a career to help others find their own.
The dreams of a 60-year-old beauty contestant come to an abrupt end in Argentina
A 60-year-old woman saw her dreams of becoming the oldest Miss Universe contestant in history melt away in a haze of sequins and selfies Saturday at Argentina’s annual beauty pageant.
Papua New Guinea says landslide buried more than 2,000 people
A Papua New Guinea government official has told the United Nations more than 2,000 people were believed to have been buried alive by Friday's landslide and has formally asked for international help.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Truck driver heroes, Kitchener strip club misconduct, population growth
Two Purolator truck drivers being hailed as heroes, misconduct in a Kitchener strip club, and population growth for the Region of Waterloo round out the most-read stories of the week.
Hundreds march in support of pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Waterloo
As pro-Palestinian protestors at University of Toronto plan to meet with administration, protestors at University of Waterloo joined together to voice their concerns.
Brantford honours fallen soldiers with new street signs
The city of Brantford is remembering two fallen soldiers by unveiling new street signs in honour of their sacrifice.
Free 'Our London Family' signs to be handed out by City of London
The City of London is offering pick up of free 'Our London Family' signs to help commemorate and honour the Afzaal family.
Garage fire melts above ground pool over the weekend
Damage is estimated at $75,000 following a fire in London over the weekend. Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Saturday to find a “fully-involved, detached garage fire.”
City councillor withdraws proposed curfew for gas powered lawn equipment after negative feedback
Several days after a motion was first put forward that would have limited the time of day when Londoners could use gas powered lawn equipment, the city councillor who proposed it is speaking out.
Muskoka's Trek for Tourette Syndrome raises $3,600
Muskoka's Trek for Tourettes Syndrome was a walk in the woods as well as downtown Gravenhurst.
Multi-vehicle crash in Orangeville
OPP is investigating a multi-vehicle collision in Orangeville on Sunday.
Royal Canadian Legion branch to open in Wasaga Beach
The town of Wasaga Beach celebrated the upcoming opening of a new Royal Canadian Legion branch on Sunday.
WATCH Commercial driver charged after near head-on collision on Hwy 17
Ontario Provincial Police released a video showing a commercial motor vehicle driver nearly colliding with another tractor-trailer on Highway 17 near Thessalon, Ont.
Northern Ont. boaters rescued by helicopter
Boaters who were stranded in the rapids of the Vermillion River were rescued by helicopter over the weekend.
Elliot Lake plans for the community's future
Elliot Lake’s plans to grow the city will be presented at a city council meeting on Monday evening.
Northern Ont. MPP looks to make Injured Workers Day official
There was a strong show of support in Greater Sudbury for an NDP-led bill calling on the province to officially recognize June 1 as Injured Workers Day in Ontario.
Sault Ste. Marie celebrates 25 years of gambling, $35M raised for the city
Last week marked a quarter century of gambling and gaming in Sault Ste. Marie.
Barrhaven mass killing survivor thanks city, mayor for support
The sole survivor of the Barrhaven mass killing is thanking the city of Ottawa for their support, only two months after losing his wife, four children and a family friend.
Alstom hits the brakes on redesigning axles on Ottawa's LRT vehicles
Alstom is hitting the brakes on redesigning the wheel hub assembly on Ottawa's LRT vehicles, which was once billed as a "final fix" to a problem that has caused at least three shutdowns on the Confederation Line over the past three years.
Thunderstorms to bring 30 to 40 mm of rain to Ottawa on Monday
It will be a rainy start to the week with thunderstorms on Monday.
Youth killed in overnight shooting in Scarborough: police
A youth has died of his injuries after being shot overnight in the Oakridge area of Scarborough.
U of T protesters don't plan to pack up, will hold rally at eviction deadline
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks say they have no plans to honour the terms of a trespass notice issued by the school and clear the demonstration site by 8 a.m. today.
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt.
Judge approves UQAM's injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment
A judge has approved, in part, UQAM's request for a provisional injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds.
Concordia University researcher uses AI to identify counterfeit coins
A researcher at Montreal's Concordia University and her team have developed an innovative technique for accurately identifying counterfeit coins using artificial intelligence (AI).
'So over the moon': Montreal wrestler qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games
Linda Morais is proving it's never too late to follow your dreams — the Montreal wrestler has stamped her ticket to Paris to compete in the Olympic games this summer in what may be her final time representing Team Canada.
Prayer for salvation: 140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
'I get a shiver down my spine every time': Ride for Dad roars on
A cold, wet Saturday morning didn’t slow down hundreds of motorcycle riders from embarking on an annual trek.
Multiple businesses damaged in fire in Mill Woods strip mall
At least four businesses were damaged in a fire in Knotwood Monday morning.
Oilers lament lack of power-play opportunities in Western Conference final
Connor McDavid didn't have an answer. His head coach, meanwhile, took a long, deliberate pause to ponder the same question — why haven't the Oilers been able to draw penalties against the Dallas Stars in the NHL's Western Conference final?
1 in hospital after shooting near Southgate Centre
A man who had been shot was found in a parkade near 108A Street and 47 Avenue Saturday night.
Driver arrested after failing to stop for Calgary police
Calgary police say a driver, who was believed to have been impaired, was arrested Sunday evening.
2 died in plane crash near Squamish, B.C., police confirm
Two people died after a plane went down in a remote area near Squamish, B.C. on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
Runners battle the elements as Calgary Marathon celebrates 60 years
More than 13,000 runners took to the streets throughout the city on Sunday for the annual Calgary Marathon.
'Absolutely exceeded expectations': Organizers report success at Cathedral Village Arts Festival
An annual fixture in the Queen City, organizers for the Cathedral Village Arts Festival are saying the 2024 iteration of the week long event exceeded expectations – and then some.
Environment Canada issues advisory for potential funnel clouds in southwestern Sask.
Large portions of southern and central Saskatchewan were subject to weather advisories Sunday – warning of potential funnel clouds.
'A huge difference': MS Walk returns to Regina
Over 200 people packed Northshore Park near Wascana Lake Sunday for Regina's annual MS Walk.
Fort Nelson, B.C., evacuees heading home after being forced to flee wildfires
Residents in Fort Nelson are able to go home Monday after being evacuated for more than two weeks due to wildfires.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.
'We were vetted': Sex-ed organization 'disappointed' over Higgs' comments
The head of a Quebec-based sexual and reproductive health organization says she's disappointed New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has deemed presentations she did in the province last week inappropriate.
Man in custody after shots fired in Dartmouth: police
A man is in custody after shots were fired in Dartmouth, N.S., on Sunday.
A cross-country look at beer and wine in convenience stores
By Labour Day weekend, Ontarians of legal drinking age could snag a six-pack at their local convenience store on the way to the cottage. But what are alcohol sales like across the country? Here's what we know.
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.