Showers in Windsor-Essex expected to clear in the afternoon

    Showers and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex are expected to clear early Monday afternoon.

    There will still be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

    The temperature is expected to hit abut 23 C but feeling like 27 C with the humidex. The normal for this time of year is a high around 23 C with a low around 12 C.

    By Wednesday, mostly sunshine in the forecast, carrying the region right into June.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Showers or thunderstorms ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

    Monday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

    Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 22.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 20.

    Friday: Sunny. High 24.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 25.

