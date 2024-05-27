Showers in Windsor-Essex expected to clear in the afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex are expected to clear early Monday afternoon.

There will still be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

The temperature is expected to hit abut 23 C but feeling like 27 C with the humidex. The normal for this time of year is a high around 23 C with a low around 12 C.

By Wednesday, mostly sunshine in the forecast, carrying the region right into June.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Showers or thunderstorms ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Monday Night: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 14.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the afternoon. High 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Thursday: Sunny. High 20.

Friday: Sunny. High 24.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.