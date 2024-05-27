Woman charged with assaulting roommate with baseball bat

Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after a fight with her roommate.

At 10:13 a.m., police responded to an assault investigation on Sandys Street in Chatham.

Officers learned on May 17, the woman engaged in verbal arguments with her roommate.

Police say the arguments escalated when the woman struck the roommate with a closed fist and a baseball bat.

The 33-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was released with conditions and a future court date of July 8. She was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.