WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Woman charged with assaulting roommate with baseball bat

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been charged with assault after a fight with her roommate.

    At 10:13 a.m., police responded to an assault investigation on Sandys Street in Chatham.

    Officers learned on May 17, the woman engaged in verbal arguments with her roommate.

    Police say the arguments escalated when the woman struck the roommate with a closed fist and a baseball bat.

    The 33-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was released with conditions and a future court date of July 8. She was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News