Stolen motorcycle leads to $10,000 drug bust

A 43-year-old man is facing charges after a $10,000 drug bust in Wallaceburg.

On May 26 at 9:55 a.m., while on general patrol, officers located a motorcycle on Margaret Avenue in Wallaceburg and confirmed it had been reported stolen.

As officers were confirming the information, the man who was riding the bike returned. Upon seeing the officers, he attempted to flee the scene but was quickly taken into custody.

Upon a search incident to arrest, police say the man was found in possession of suspected Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $10,000.

The 43-year-old Walpole Island man was transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing. He is currently charged with possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.