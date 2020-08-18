WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two brothers in Chatham are facing charges after an agreement to buy a pair of shoes allegedly went bad.

Chatham-Kent police say a 13-year-old and 16-year-old have been charged with theft under $5,000, with the latter also being charged with assault.

Authorities say on Sunday night, the 13-year-old reached out to a 14-year-old boy offering to sell a pair of shoes. The youth agreed to buy them for $200 and to make the exchange in a parking lot of a local school.

The 14-year-old went to the school parking lot with a friend to buy the shoes and as the exchange was about to take place, the seller’s older brother came around the corner, wearing dark clothes and allegedly stole the victim’s cash and assaulted his friend.

Police were called and both teen boys were arrested Monday.

Both were released and are expected in court in late September.