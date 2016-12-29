Featured
Conservation authority issues alert about water levels
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a safety bulletin.
It calls on residents to take extra caution around rivers, ditches and streams because of slippery banks and fast moving cold water.
Officials note water levels are rising, especially in the Thames River, because of the recent rainfall and melting snow. Some watercourses spilled their banks.
There's also a small ice jam on the Thames between Harwich Road and Communication Road. But water levels are not expected to rise enough to flood low lying areas.
