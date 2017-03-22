Featured
Chatham-Kent police issue crosswalk safety reminder
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 5:38AM EDT
Motorists and students in Chatham-Kent are being reminded to stay safe and vigilant at school crosswalks.
The Police Traffic Management Unit has issued a safety reminder since school crossing guards have been replaced by automated crosswalks.
Officials say both motorists and pedestrians need to be aware of their responsibilities.
Drivers who disobey the crosswalk when pedestrians are using it can be fined up to $180 and three demerit points.
Authorities add it is essential for parents to teach children how to use crosswalks properly, and to make sure that all vehicles have stopped before they cross the road.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.