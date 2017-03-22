

CTV Windsor





Motorists and students in Chatham-Kent are being reminded to stay safe and vigilant at school crosswalks.

The Police Traffic Management Unit has issued a safety reminder since school crossing guards have been replaced by automated crosswalks.

Officials say both motorists and pedestrians need to be aware of their responsibilities.

Drivers who disobey the crosswalk when pedestrians are using it can be fined up to $180 and three demerit points.

Authorities add it is essential for parents to teach children how to use crosswalks properly, and to make sure that all vehicles have stopped before they cross the road.