Chatham-Kent home sales rebound in August
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 7:28AM EDT
Home sales in Chatham-Kent rose significantly in August compared to last year signaling a rebound in the market following a quiet July.
It was the second best august on record since 2007 according to the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors.
A total 155 units were sold in August, an increase of 7.6 per cent when compared to last year.
“Following a quiet month of July, home sales bounced right back in August to reach one of the higher levels ever for activity in the Chatham-Kent region,” said Kristi Willder, President of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors.
The average price of homes sold in August 2017 was $185,928, up 10.8% from August 2016.