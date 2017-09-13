

CTV Windsor





Home sales in Chatham-Kent rose significantly in August compared to last year signaling a rebound in the market following a quiet July.

It was the second best august on record since 2007 according to the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors.

A total 155 units were sold in August, an increase of 7.6 per cent when compared to last year.

“Following a quiet month of July, home sales bounced right back in August to reach one of the higher levels ever for activity in the Chatham-Kent region,” said Kristi Willder, President of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors.

The average price of homes sold in August 2017 was $185,928, up 10.8% from August 2016.