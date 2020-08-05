WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham resident who received an alarming phone call was nearly the victim of a scam where he was asked to deposit $20,000 into a Bitcoin account.

Earlier this week a Chatham man received a call on his cell phone which appeared to be from a Chatham-Kent Police Service number. He was told his Social Insurance Number (SIN) was compromised and the police were seizing all of his bank accounts. He was told to withdraw $20,000 and deposit it into a Bitcoin account.

Crime Stoppers says the phone number looked as though it was from police due to “phone spoofing” where scammers use software to disguise their calls as local numbers — misleading people into thinking the call is coming from a reputable business or person.

The man withdrew the money, but instead of depositing it into the account as asked, he brought it directly to the police station. While there, the scammer called back. An officer answered the phone and told the caller they were speaking with the Chatham-Kent Police, “the scammer immediately disconnected the call.”

Crime Stoppers is reminding people to never withdraw money, e-transfer, money transfer, or purchase gift cards as payment to a government agency until it has been verified the call is legitimate by calling that agency directly.