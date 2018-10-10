

CTV Windsor





Kingsville council denied medical marijuana growing facilities after residents voiced their concerns.

AM800 News reports hundreds of residents turned out to council Tuesday night in opposition to the proposed facilities.

Some of the concerns included odour, bright lights and the potential impact on property values.

The most attention seemed to go towards an application by Coppola Farms on Road 2 E across from Kingsville's arena and sportsplex.

That application and two others were ultimately denied by council.

Tony Coppola, vice president of Coppola Farms, says the town has already approved nine other similar applications.