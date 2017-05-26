

A Windsor man, convicted of criminal negligence causing death, will be released from prison on day parole on Saturday.

David Cassady was sentenced to three and a half years in jail last September after pleading guilty in a crash that killed a motorcyclist on the EC Row Expressway on July 28, 2015.

The 24-year-old Cassady was granted day parole after a hearing earlier this month, where friends and family spoke on his behalf and his parole officer said Cassady demonstrated sincere remorse.

But the Parole Board of Canada denied full parole, saying Cassady still doesn't understand his risk factors.

Cassady had been drinking alcohol with friends at his Tecumseh home before he got behind the wheel of his friend's car and drove 190 kilometres an hour while texting.

His vehicle rammed into a motorcycle, killing 66-year-old Don Russell.

The victim's family also spoke at the parole board hearing, saying they are the ones serving a life sentence.

Cassady will be released to a Halfway House in Windsor on Saturday. He also has a job lined up and hopes to return to St. Clair College to finish studies in civil engineering.

Among Cassady's conditions, he cannot be outside the halfway house overnight. He cannot consume alcohol and cannot drive.

He can reapply for full parole in one year.