Youth charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Parent Avenue

Windsor police have charged a youth with attempted murder after a stabbing over the weekend.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Parent Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. Police say the victim was immediately transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the incident was a result of a physical altercation between the victim and a youth that occurred outside of a home on Parent Avenue.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect and direction of travel.

Around 7:45 p.m., the suspect was located in the area of Giles Boulevard and Parent Avenue and was arrested without incident.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit and Forensics Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

A youth is facing charges of attempt murder and assault with a weapon.

The youth cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and requesting anyone in the area of Parent and Elsmere Avenue, north from Shepherd Street East to Giles Boulevard East, with surveillance camera and vehicles equipped with dash cam, to check their footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.