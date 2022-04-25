Youth charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Parent Avenue

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Parent Avenue on Saturday, April 25, 2022. (_OnLocation_ / Twitter) Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Parent Avenue on Saturday, April 25, 2022. (_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver