WPS investigating Saturday evening stabbing

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing, according to Windsor police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Parent Avenue and Ellis Street.

A young offender was arrested without incident.

A police presence is expected today in the area of Giles Boulevard near Ellis Street while officers from Major Crimes investigate.

Anyone with surveillance video from around the time of the incident or any other information are asked to call Windsor police.