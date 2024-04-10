WINDSOR
    Youth arrested in Chatham with "flick" knife

    A Chatham youth is facing weapons-related charges after an incident on Raleigh Street.

    Just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a “weapons investigation” after a group of youths were walking on Raleigh Street and one of them punched a 'For Sale sign.

    A bystander confronted the group of people on their behaviour, and according to police, one of the youths brandished a “flick” knife in a “threatening manner.”

    A 16-year-old youth was found and arrested. He was taken to police headquarters and released to a parent with conditions and a future court date.

    The youth his now facing charges of assault with a weapon ad possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

