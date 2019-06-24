

A toddler from Cottam who was fighting a rare form of cancer has passed away.

Nolan Trepanier was diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia, a serious and aggressive form of cancer that affects the blood.

His parents hosted two swabbing events with the Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association (KBBMA) in the hope of finding a match for a stem cell transplant, and a match was found in November.

Nolan passed away on Friday at the age of 2.

His obituary says “He touched the lives of everyone he met; his infectious smile, laughter, hugs and love of tractors will live on in all our hearts forever.”

The obituary goes on to say thanks to “the amazing doctors, nurses, and support staff at Children’s Hospital and Sick Kids; your expertise, grace and compassion will not be forgotten.”

A visitation will be held at Kendrick Funeral Home in Kingsville on Wednesday June 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A celebration of Nolan’s Life from the funeral home will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 27.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Hospital – London, Sick Kids – Toronto, or Child Can.