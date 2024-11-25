Amherstburg shining light on thieves striking River Lights Winter Festival

WINDSOR
    Officials with the Town of Amherstburg are asking for the public’s help after thefts at the River Lights Winter Festival.

    Over the last couple of weeks several extension cords, tie straps, splitters, and other necessary items to keep the festival shining bright have gone missing from the locations where light displays are set up.

    In a post to social media, the town called on residents to help by reporting anything suspicious to the town or police.

    “If you notice any light displays that aren’t lit, this may be the cause,” the post said on Sunday. “Our dedicated Parks Team works tirelessly to keep up with the missing items and get everything back in order, but we need your help.”

    “If you witness anything suspicious or have any information, please let us or the police know,” the post continued. “We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to resolve this issue and work to keep the festive glow for everyone to enjoy.”

    The River Lights Winter Festival runs Nov. 16 - Jan. 5, 2025 at King’s Navy Yard Park, along the Detroit River and Toddy Jones Park.

