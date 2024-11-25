WINDSOR
    • Unknown man allegedly commits indecent act outside McKay Avenue home

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly committed an indecent act outside a south Windsor home.

    Officers received a report of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while peering inside the window of a residence within the 1000 block of McKay Avenue shortly after midnight on Saturday.

    Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect had trespassed on the property, looked through windows of the residence, and exposed himself prior to leaving.

    The suspect is described as a black man who wore a black facemask and a light green Adidas jacket with three stripes on the back.

    The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit ask residents in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 for possible evidence that may assist with the investigation.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

