    • Erie Shores HealthCare welcomes pediatric care after 30 years

    After a 30-year absence, pediatric care will return to Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) with the addition of Dr. Olusegun Oyedeji.

    Oyedeji brings extensive expertise in pediatric care and will play a pivotal role in supporting ESHC's Maternal Newborn and Obstetrics department and leading the newly established after-hours pediatric clinic.

    He has practiced extensively in pediatric medicine, most recently at the Fort St. John Specialist Clinic in British Columbia, where he earned a reputation for providing exceptional care to children and their families.

    A Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPC), he is also affiliated with the Northern Medical Program at the University of British Columbia, where he has contributed to training future healthcare professionals.

    In conjunction with Oyedeji's arrival, ESHC has launched of a new after-hours pediatric clinic designed to provide specialized care for children during the flu season.

    The clinic will help address increased healthcare demands and reduce the burden on the hospital's emergency department during respiratory illness surges.

