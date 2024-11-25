Same suspect tries to steal meat twice in one day: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say the same suspect attempted to steal meat twice in the same day.

Police received a call from a local grocer on St Clair Street in Chatham at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say it was the second time that day that the man was trying to steal meat. Officers say the man dropped the meat when confronted and fled in a vehicle. He was stopped by police.

The 37-year-old man was arrested for theft. Police discovered that the man was under house arrest for previous theft charges.

He was taken to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and charged with theft and possession and failing to comply with his release order. The man was held for bail.