    • Same suspect tries to steal meat twice in one day: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Chatham-Kent police say the same suspect attempted to steal meat twice in the same day.

    Police received a call from a local grocer on St Clair Street in Chatham at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday.

    Police say it was the second time that day that the man was trying to steal meat. Officers say the man dropped the meat when confronted and fled in a vehicle. He was stopped by police.

    The 37-year-old man was arrested for theft. Police discovered that the man was under house arrest for previous theft charges.

    He was taken to Chatham-Kent Headquarters and charged with theft and possession and failing to comply with his release order. The man was held for bail.

