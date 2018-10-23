Cottam toddler with rare cancer looking for lifesaving match
Nolan Trepanier. (Courtesy John Trepanier / Facebook)
Parents of an 18-month-old boy from Cottam are looking for your help to fight a rare form of cancer.
Nolan Trepanier has Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia.
It's a serious and aggressive form of cancer that affects the blood.
It's an extremely rare cancer touching one in one million children.
The only chance for curing little Nolan is through a stem cell transplant.
That is why the Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association is hosting a swabbing event at Kingsville Arena 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
If you are healthy and between the ages of 17 and 35, you are encouraged to drop in.