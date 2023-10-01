Wyandotte Town Centre BIA to host turkey giveaway Monday

The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting a turkey giveaway to help residents complete their Thanksgiving feasts.

The main event at many Thanksgiving celebrations, the BIA will be giving away free turkeys on a first come first serve basis, Monday Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. at Al Sabeel Restaurant, 1129 Wyandotte Street East.

“The Board of Directors is honoured and fortunate to be in a position to be able to give back and say ‘thank you’ to our community during this season of sharing and gratitude” BIA chair Larry Horwitz said in a news release.

The event is open to the public, and no identification or paperwork is required to collect a free bird. Those who are interested should arrive earlier as turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Turkeys are limited to one per family.