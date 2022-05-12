Wyandotte Street East road diet considered to improve safety and cycling

Windsor, Ont. residents and business owners are encouraged to take part in a second public information centre next week to discuss the Wyandotte Street East Corridor Review.

It involves a six kilometre stretch from Devonshire Road to Watson Street.

In 2019, city council requested a review of traffic patterns on Wyandotte Street East and for city staff to look for opportunities to improve cycling infrastructure. Initial feedback showed a desire to reduce traffic volumes while also keeping the corridor a convenient commuting route for drivers.

Additional cycling infrastructure was also noted, as well as improving on-street parking.

“I think it's very much needed,” said Bridget Scheuerman with the Pillette Village and Olde Riverside Business Improvement Association (BIA). “We have to introduce some kind of traffic calming along Wyandotte because the traffic speeds that are being met at this point in time are just off the charts.”

Officials say public input on a road diet is being considered. A road diet is a reduction in the number of travel lanes on a street and reallocation of its width for other purposes such as bike infrastructure, on-street parking, or green space.

Scheuerman says many store owners are in favour of reducing traffic lanes but not at the expense of on-street parking in commercial areas.

“They could take parking off the street, which would be a total disaster for the business districts because their customers have absolutely no place to park. So there would be a loss of business, a tremendous loss,” she said.

Scheuerman explains a large order of bike racks for both BIA’s will be installed this fall but is adamant that on-street parking is necessary for businesses along Wyandotte Street to survive.

“I feel that the best solution would be to leave the parking on the street so that there's no disadvantage to the businesses. Have a lane on each side for parking and then two lanes of traffic, one going east and one going west,” Scheuerman said. “That will inconvenience some people in their commute, but I as I have said before, that's a small price to pay for the safety of a lot of other people.”

Bike Windsor Essex officials are hopeful new bike lanes will connect cyclists along the corridor, and enhance sales for those along the way.

“There are really untold numbers of studies showing that the addition of bike lanes and secure bike parking actually increases business,” said Jennifer Escott.

“As long as there’s cycling infrastructure along the entire route it would be a very important connector,” Escott added. “High volume streets with several lanes simply encourages vehicles to drive right by those businesses, whereas people on bikes and walking they stop and shop.”

“Right now we're in the very initial stages,” said City of Windsor Transportation Planning Senior Engineer Jeff Hagan. “We're looking at high level options for what residents want to see along the corridor.”

Hagan says input gathered will help develop recommendations that will be presented to the public this fall, noting nothing is set in stone.

“We’re not planning to rip out the curbs or anything like that — not reconstruct the road. We’re really looking at what we can do within the existing roadway. So it's definitely the most cost effective approach that we could take,” said Hagan.

Hagan also calls the section of road under review a “critical” length for cyclists with limited east to west options in the city.

“There's only so much space in the right of way and we can't accommodate everything. So it'll be a tricky balance to take all the comments back and review them, [and] synthesize them into one design,” said Hagan.

The next information session will be held May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Bike Kitchen at 628 Monmouth Road. City staff will be present to discuss concerns and issues.