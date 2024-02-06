WINDSOR
    WRH rescinds Code Grey after cyberattack

    Windsor Regional Hospital is rescinding the Code Grey following last year’s cyberattack.

    The hack hit five southwestern Ontario hospitals, including in Windsor, Leamington, Chatham and Sarnia. The Code Grey was called on Oct. 23.

    “We want to thank each and every one of you for your immediate reaction to the calling of the Code Grey and all the work you have done to continue patient care in response to this criminal cyberattack,” said WRH in a newsletter to staff.

    The hospital says this is not to say that all of the hospital’s systems are back up and running, but the need to be under a continued Code Grey alert is not required.

    The restoration activities will continue in earnest and regular updates will be provided.

