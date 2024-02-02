WRH eyeing next week to lift code grey following cyberattack

Windsor Regional Hospital is on the road to recovery following last year’s cyberattack.

It's been more than three months since the ransomware attack was revealed.

The hack hit five southwestern Ontario hospitals, including in Windsor, Leamington, Chatham and Sarnia.

Getting those affected systems back online has been an uphill struggle but there is light at the end of the tunnel for the code grey, triggered by the attacks.

If all goes well, as of Tuesday, the hospital is prepared to lift the code grey that has been in place since October.

“Everyone has their own timelines. So for instance, when Chatham went back on in December, they lifted their code grey at that time. Hotel Dieu I know is going to wait because they have some more financial systems that they have to get up. There is no magic time in the sense of there is no you must have x to relieve it,” said Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO, David Musyj,

For the average patient, the change won't mean much as most services impacting care have been restored.

As restoration efforts continue, so too does the criminal investigation into the perpetrators behind the attack.

The FBI and Interpol are involved in the case.

Musyj also said efforts to sort out whose data was compromised and contact them are ongoing.