Charting systems coming back online after cyberattack at five southwestern Ontario hospitals

Charting systems are back online and core clinical systems are next, according to a joint news release from five southwestern Ontario hospitals.

Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital, along with their shared service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization, provided an update on the recent cyberattack and restoration of services.

The hospitals confirmed that charting systems affected by the recent criminal cyberattack started coming back online last week and have continued this week.

As they continue to bring systems online, they are closely monitoring system integrity during network restoration at each institution. Hospital officials said this is on pace with their previously shared goal to have core clinical systems online by Dec. 15.

“We understand this has been an incredibly challenging period for our communities. This criminal cyberattack has affected our patients, employees and professional staff, causing disruptions to the high quality you expect at our organizations,” said the news release. “We are incredibly grateful for the patience you, our communities and staff, have provided us as we work to restore systems and normal operations.”

Work continues on an isolated plan to bring systems online for Bluewater Health in Sarnia due to the complexities of its system.

The hospitals have also put extensive security measures in place to safeguard their systems.