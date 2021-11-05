WRH chief of staff recommends COVID-19 vaccine regardless of natural immunity
Dr. Wassim Saad takes over as new chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital in July, 2019. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital is recommending the COVID-19 vaccine, even after natural immunity.
During Thursday's hospital board meeting Dr. Wassim Saad said antibody levels do not provide a full picture of whether or not someone is immune.
Saad says it could be true for the first five or six months, but anti-body levels will drop in both, a vaccinated and naturally infected person.
A vaccinated person will have more than 95 per cent protection, against severe infection.