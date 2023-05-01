WRH celebrating 'major planning milestone' for mega hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital officials are recognizing a “major planning milestone” for the New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital project.
Stage 1.3 (formerly Stage 2) of the plan has been submitted to the Ministry of Health.
The submission is the result of extensive collaboration with many partners within the hospital, the community, and the province. It includes a functional program, a set of block diagrams, a campus plan, and an updated cost estimate.
The submission was developed over the past 16 months by expert hospital planners, in consultation with 40 user groups representing all hospital programs and services.
"This is an innovative and inclusive plan that really captures what the User Groups involved in planning - and our community - have determined is required to build a state-of-the-art hospital with the capacity to provide timely, patient and family-centred care for generations to come," said David Musyj, President and CEO.
The user groups were made up of hospital leadership, staff, professional staff, volunteers, and patient and community representatives - including members of the hospital's Patient and Family Advisory Committee, the Chief of the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services, and representatives from all First Nation communities represented by the London District Chiefs Council.
The submission is based on current and future project volumes and incorporates the extensive community feedback received throughout this planning stage.
A draft version of the plan was shared during a recent town hall series - which is available on the project website - before being endorsed by the Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors and submitted to the Ministry.
Highlights include:
- capacity for 100% private rooms,
- shelled-in space for future growth,
- a simulation training centre and auditorium,
- Indigenous healing space,
- cafeteria with access to outdoor seating, and
- links to city-planned trails and bus service
The Ministry of Health Capital Branch will now review the submission, provide feedback and work with the hospital to ensure the final approved plan aligns with provincial expectations and standards for modern and efficient hospital care.
"We look forward to working with the ministry throughout this approval process, responding promptly to feedback and getting a final plan approved so we move to the next planning stage and get this hospital built for Windsor-Essex," said Musyj.
The submission is the first of three planning stages outlined in the Ministry of Health's Capital Planning and Policy Manual. Ministry approval is required before proceeding to Stage 2 - Detailed Planning - where the teams will further develop the plans and initiate the tendering process to select a company to complete the plans and build the hospital.
In its November 2022 Market Update, Infrastructure Ontario announced an expedited timeline for the project that will see the tendering process begin in 2025 and "shovels in the ground" by 2026.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Addressing mental health at work: How employers and employees can create a 'win-win situation'
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Will King Charles have two birthday celebrations?
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney requested a mistrial Monday in his client's rape case, saying the judge overseeing the civil proceedings in federal court has ruled in a biased manner against Trump.
Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson's disease 'the gift that keeps on taking' in candid new interview
Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
New Zealand leader says he favours nation becoming a republic
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it's not a change he intends to push for as leader.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | We now know who London's new police chief is
On the same day London Police Chief Steve Williams retirement takes effect, a new chief will be announced. The announcement will be made at headquarters at 10 a.m.
-
The man who threw stones at the prime minister is set to learn his fate
Shane Marshall was originally charged with assault with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in March 2023.
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Barrie
-
OPP and Essa Fire respond to structure fire in Essa Township
Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire respond to structure fire on 30th sideroad in Essa Township.
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches third day
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end
Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.
Northern Ontario
-
Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
-
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Ottawa
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | More rain Monday to increase flood risk
More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
Toronto
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
Queen Street stretch is officially closed for nearly 5 years. Here’s what you need to know
A section of Queen Street is closing for construction of the Ontario Line subway on Monday for nearly five years.
-
Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain fills the forecast as high waters remain, but sunshine is on the way
Several rivers and lakes in Quebec remained under special surveillance by public security Monday morning as weather forecasts predicted rainfall for days in various areas of the province. On Monday morning, one sizable flood was observed, at Quesnel Bay on the Ottawa River in Rigaud, in the Montérégie region.
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
-
Quebec minimum wage increases to $15.25
Starting May 1, 2023, employees who make minimum wage will see their hourly pay increase by $1 to $15.25 per hour
Atlantic
-
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
-
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in south end Halifax crosswalk: police
A driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end Sunday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager
Tim Bachman, a founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
'I really was quite scared': Close call with coyotes leaves Winnipeg woman shaken
A Winnipeg woman is shaken after a close call with two coyotes and is now calling on the city to put up warning signs.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
Alberta divided on Calgary's new arena deal, ThinkHQ survey suggests
A new poll suggests Albertans have mixed feelings over a $1.2-billion hockey arena and event centre in Calgary, which was announced less than a week before the province heads into an election.
-
'We are still in shock': Martindale residents concerned after deadly daylight shooting
Residents in Calgary's Martindale community are shaken after a brazen daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon that left one dead and two others injured.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver woman warns public of rental scam
A Vancouver woman claims she was the target of a rental scam and is sharing her story to help others avoid being duped.
-
Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.
-
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.